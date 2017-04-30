The Climate Denier Caucus in Trump’s Washington

We are in the situation we are because  American voters elected the President, Representatives, and Senators we did. And about 40% of us are just fine with where we are. That’s the nasty truth we don’t like to talk about.

In 2018 we are going to get a last chance to correct our attitudes and policies about climate change. After that it would be only a question as to how destructive of civil life it is all going to become. Each one of us will decide that day to be part of the problem or part of the solution.

Donald Trump’s surprise victory last November swept a climate science denier into the nation’s highest office. And he’s not alone: in this new Washington, there are 180 members of Congress who deny the science behind climate change and have received more than $82 million from fossil fuel industries, according to new analysis from the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

The majority of Republican members of Congress are still ignoring public opinion, but as members of Congress increasingly face resistance in their districts with constituents calling for climate action, some deniers are starting to shift their tone.

While 2016 became infamous for its electoral consequences in America, it also marked the third straight year that earned the title of hottest year on record globally. Last week, the earth reached record levels of carbon dioxide, and so far, 2017 is the “second warmest on record.” But

