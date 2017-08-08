Climate Change Will Make Parts of South Asia Unlivable by 2100, Study Says

Author:     Justin Worland
Source:     Time
Publication Date:     Aug 02, 2017
 Link: http://time.com/4884648/climate-change-india-temperatures/

Day-by-day I am seeing more and more reports on the effects of climate change. Yet, in the U.S., particularly at the federal governmental level, it is as if nothing were happening, or was going to happen.

Map of Southeast Asia Credit: Phuket Art

Temperatures in heavily populated South Asia will exceed habitable levels by the end of this century without efforts to stem manmade climate change, according to new research.

Researchers behind the study, published in the journal Science Advances, found that 4% percent of the South Asian population is expected to experience temperature and humidity conditions in which humans cannot survive without air conditioning by 2100. Three quarters of the population will experience environmental conditions considered dangerous, even if not downright unlivable.

The effects of unchecked temperature rise would extend beyond the health concerns associated with being outside in high temperatures. With workers unable to stay outdoors for extended periods of time, the region’s economy and agricultural output would decline, experts say. “With the disruption to the agricultural production, it doesn’t need to be the heat wave itself that kills people,” says study author
