Climate Change Is Turning Antarctica Green

Author:     Scott Waldman
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     May 19, 2017
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/climate-change-is-turning-antarctica-green/?WT.mc_id=SA_DD_20170519"

This report makes it clear that the climate is significantly altering which is producing meta-changes in the biosphere.  Once again the time line collapses.

Moss in Antarctic

Plant life on both poles is growing rapidly as the planet warms.

A new study has found a steady growth of moss in Antarctica over the last 50 years as temperatures increased as a result of climate change. The study, published yesterday in the journal Current Biology, shows that Antarctica will be much greener in the future, said lead author Matt Amesbury, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

The continued retreat of glaciers will make the Antarctic Peninsula, which has been warming at a faster rate than the rest of the continent, a much greener place in the future, Amesbury said.

“It’s a clear sign that the biological response to climate warming is pervasive around the globe,” he said. “The Antarctic Peninsula is often thought of as a very remote and possibly even untouched region, but this clearly shows that the …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. shovland
    Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Why is increased plant life a problem? More plants absorb more CO2.

    Reply
  2. shovland
    Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 8:45 am

    The effects of the Grand Solar Minimum are rapidly increasing. See Adapt2030 on YouTube.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

