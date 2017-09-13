Climate change is threatening mental health

People’s anxiety and distress about the implications of climate change are undermining mental health and well-being, according to a new federal report reviewing existing research on the topic. Issued by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, the report is the first time the federally mandated group has published an assessment solely focused on climate change and health.
The report is notable for another reason, too: It contains a chapter devoted to mental health and well-being, a significant step forward for an assessment of this type, says lead author Daniel Dodgen, PhD, a clinical psychologist at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. “I think people realize that if you’re going to talk about health, you have to talk about mental health,” he says.
The report also found that:
- Exposure to climate- and weather-related natural disasters can result in mental health
Here’s the real science on climate change:
1. During the minimum of each solar cycle the magnetosphere becomes weaker, which allows more cosmic rays to come through. The solar cycles are part of a larger cycle which is now taking us into the Grand Solar Minimum.
2. More cosmic rays result in atmospheric compression, which leads to the kind of heavy storms we’ve been having lately.
3. Atmospheric compression also increases cloud cover, which accelerates the cooling of the climate.
4. During the solar minimum there is also an increase in volcanic activity, which can cause catastrophic cooling, such as the “Year Without Summer” in the early 1800’s.
5. These effects are influenced by the Milankovitch Cycles, and sometimes these cycles will be synchronized so that the effects are amplified.
6. The alignment of the large planets also affects this, and we are coming into a period where the large planets are aligned the same way they were during the “Little Ice Age.”
7. There are two large wave forms that emanate from the Sun that operate at 180 degrees from each other, so that at some points they will cancel each other with significant effects on our climate.
Yet can we still ameliorate/worsen the situation?