This Is How Climate Change Might Kill Us

Author:     Jane Palmer
Source:     digg/Mosaic
Publication Date:     Apr 18 2017, 8:56 AM
 Link: http://digg.com/2017/climate-change-kidney-disease"

It is beginning to look like we are facing another epidemic resulting from climate change. The best epidemiological data I see suggests to me that as the climate changes we are going to see more and more such developments.

A mysterious kidney disease is striking down laborers across the world and climate change is making it worse. Jane Palmer meets the doctors who are trying to understand it and stop it.
Credit: Brett Gundlock/Boreal Collective

By 10am in the sugarcane fields outside the town of Tierra Blanca in El Salvador, the mercury is already pushing 31°C. The workers arrived at dawn: men and women, young and old, wearing thick jeans, long-sleeved shirts and face scarves to prevent being scorched by the sun’s rays. They are moving quickly between rows of cane, bending, reaching, clipping and trimming in preparation for harvesting the crop in the weeks to come. In the scant shade, old Pepsi and Fanta bottles full of water swing from tree branches, untouched. Gulping only the thick air, the workers won’t stop until noon, when their shift is over.

Among them is 25-year-old Jesús Linares. His dream, he …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  This Is How Climate Change Might Kill Us

Comments

  1. skhovland
    Friday, April 21, 2017 at 6:29 am

    High rainfall in crop growing areas is leading to increases in fungus infections on crops, so workers may be picking this up too.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com