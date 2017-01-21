Climate change, LGBT, veterans sections removed from White House website

I just checked and the stories about what was done to whitehouse.gov website apparently struck a nerve and it has already been altered again, since what he looked like this morning. As of 6 p.m. Friday PST  I no longer see the promotion of Melania Trump’s jewelry. But I still couldn’t find anything about climate change, civil rights, or LGBT issues. I’ll check tomorrow.

Credit: Whitehouse.gov

Moments after President Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 45th President of the United States, both the climate change and LGBT portions on the White House web page appears to have been removed.

Those trying to visit the URL President Barack Obama used to showcase his administration’s stance and updates on climate change has been taken down. Those trying to visit “https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-record/climate” receive only an error message.

When a search is conducted for the term “climate change” on the White House web page, one article is found: The biography of Mamie Eisenhower, the wife of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The words “climate” and “change” are separated by four paragraphs of text.

Internet archives showed the difference in the URL between Jan. 9 and Jan. 20.

 

The LGBT page was also removed from the Trump administration White House page, as was …

