How climate change became a question of faith

Author:     Harry Bruinius and Amanda Paulson
Source:     The Christian Science Monitor
Publication Date:     8 August 2017
 Link: https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2017/0808/How-climate-change-became-a-question-of-faith

Here is a good essay on  the misuse of religion to obtain political ends, and deeper yet, it is a commentary on the psychophysiology of politics, although it does not explicitly address these matters in that way.

What it does make clear is why the Founders felt so strongly that there must be a firewall between church and state.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK AND BOULDER, COLORADOEvery four years, the nation’s scientists from myriad federal agencies come together to release a comprehensive report synthesizing the current state of climate science. It’s become a routine affair, with a predictable process involving extensive analysis of studies, numerous drafts, and eventual approval from the White House before the public release of the latest National Climate Assessment. But this year was different.

Rather than follow traditional protocols and await approval from the Trump administration, these scientists urged The New York Times to release the document in draft form out of fear that the White House might suppress the findings. That fear likely stems from a general skepticism of climate science that runs through the Trump administration. The report, these scientists say, is too important to be sidelined by politics.

“It’s the most comprehensive and up to date report on climate science in …

Link to Full Article:  How climate change became a question of faith

