A climate chain reaction: Major Greenland melting could devastate crops in Africa

Author:     Chelsea Harvey
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     June 6, 2017
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/06/06/a-climate-chain-reaction-major-greenland-melting-could-devastate-crops-in-africa/

While Trump and his Republican zombie minions continue to think climate change is a hoax, or not a big deal, people who actually know how to think, and have the balls to stand up for humanity and the planet are in a state of crisis. All life is interconnected and interdependent. Here’s what this looks like in the real world. Note the references to the migrations I have predicting for over a decade.

Melting Greenland Ice Sheet

As melting Greenland glaciers continue to pour ice into the Arctic Ocean, we have more than the rising seas to worry about, scientists say. A new study suggests that if it gets large enough, the influx of freshwater from the melting ice sheet could disrupt the flow of a major ocean current system, which in turn could dry out Africa’s Sahel, a narrow region of land stretching from Mauritania in the west to Sudan in the east.

The consequence could be devastating agricultural losses as the area’s climate shifts. And in the most severe scenarios, tens of millions of people could be forced to migrate from the area.

“The implications, when expressed in terms of vulnerability of the population in the region are really dramatic and bring home just how sensitive livelihoods are in this region to climatic change,” said Christopher Taylor, a meteorologist at …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. Will
    Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 5:07 am

    It is clear that a substantial and vocal segment of our society will not accept that the nature is changing in fundamental ways that will cause major changes even destruction of organized life as we have known it.

    Even on this forum I see well educated, smart people who are sure, based on their research, that climate warming is not out of the norm or even is real because it is really getting colder(??). Additionally there seems to be a libertarian belief that we don’t want or need government/business organizations working to create policies/actions that will mitigate the rapidly cascading changes and making the necessary adaptations to protect human existence. Each following his own self-interest will not succeed against the changes that are happening, we are past the tipping point. Perhaps the true tipping point for many will be the collapse of coastal real estate values. Then the know nothings will be screaming “why didn’t anyone do anything about this!!!” Can you say chaos and disorder, witch hunts/pitchforks and torches, societal breakdown, at some point millions of American refugees, martial law…

    We live on a beautiful, bountiful planet that we can’t escape from. Even though there are too many of us we still have the collective brain power to make changes that support/restore the natural world. In our lives some of us often do not make necessary changes until the pain becomes great.

    I read a small book a few years ago that describes fairly accurately what is and has happened and how it could play out in the future. It is called “Master of the Key” by Whitley Strieber.

    Thank you Stephan.

    Reply
  2. shovland
    Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 8:02 am

    could, could, could, could
    These are not facts and should not be treated as facts.
    One can imagine many things.
    Meanwhile the real damage from the oncoming ice age continues to build.

    Reply

