Cities join call for impeachment

Author:     Natasha Korecki
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     05/29/2017 07:41 AM EDT
 http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/29/trump-impeachment-cities-238912

The Great Schism Trend and the violent revulsion so many Americans feel about Donald Trump have conjoined to produce a completely unanticipated manifestation of the trend. I have never heard of cities passing calls for impeachment, but suspect we will be hearing more about this. Here is the story.

 

Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Chip Somodevilla/Mireia Triguero Roura

Congress may not be ready to launch impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, but a growing number of cities and towns are trying to push members in that direction.

Brookline, Mass., became the 10th and latest local government Thursday to pass a resolution calling for impeachment, a step designed to add pressure on the state’s congressmen to launch a formal investigation that could ultimately lead to the president’s removal from office.

The Massachusetts towns of Cambridge, Amherst, Pelham and Leverett have already made the call, and Newton has a proposal up for consideration.

California is another hotbed of impeachment. The Los Angeles city council in early May overwhelmingly passed a measure asking for impeachment proceedings to begin. Richmond, Alameda and Berkeley did the same.

In Chicago, the city council drafted an ordinance that quickly drew 31 sponsors. Alderman Ameya Pawar, who introduced the resolution, said …

  1. shovland
    Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 6:02 am

    Delusional. Will the Republican Congress vote to impeach?

