Christian fundamentalist schools teaching girls they must obey men

Author:     Siobhan Fenton
Source:     The Independent (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sunday 5 June 2016
 Link: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/education/education-news/accelerated-christian-education-christian-fundamentalist-schools-are-teaching-girls-they-must-obey-a7066751.html

The  main reason the Theocratic Right likes Charter Schools is that it allows religious schools to suck on the public tax teat, so that you and I pay for their efforts to indoctrinate rather than educate children. This gets almost no coverage in the American corporate media, so I had to go to a British paper to get an accounting. When you realize that 21% of Americans already read at or below 5th grade reading level you can easily see that we face a future where more and more Americans basically aren’t really educated at all, and are thus easily manipulated. Note also the typical sexual and gender dysfunctionality that is one of the hallmarks for the Theocratic Right.

Schoolgirls in a Pennsylvania religious school

Christian fundamentalist schools are teaching children creationism is fact, that gay people are “unnatural” and that girls must submit to men, (emphasis added) according to a series of claims.

Former pupils and whistle-blowers have told The Independent that the schools, which originated in the US but are now dotted around the UK and registered as independent or private schools, teach children at isolated desks separated by “dividers” from other students. It is thought more than a thousand children are being taught at dozens of schools, although little is known about them.

“No one outside the schools knows about what happens inside them, that’s why they’ve been able to go on like this for so long,” a former pupil said.

 More than a decade after leaving, she says she is now horrified at the education she received.

Called Accelerated Christian Education schools (ACE), the schools …

