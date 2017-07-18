Chris Christie’s era of misrule in Jersey: The empty swamp mall and the canceled tunnel

Author:     ROBERT HENNELLY
The Democratic Party defeats me. There is a level of incompetence, and a failure to comprehend where the critical consensus of the socially progressive electorate actually is.   The Democrats in my view have an irrefutable argument and never use it, because they don’t seem to see it:  Social outcome data.

If you see the states as laboratories and look at each society it is easy to see that Blue value social policies are always superior, less expense, more productive, and easier to implement. Conversely Red value social policies are always and everywhere inferior.

Consider Sam Brownback, Rick Scott, Scott Walker and now consider Chris Christie.

Republican Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, the lowest rated governor in the nation.

While Gov. Chris Christie’s Bridgegate gambit rightfully helped kneecap his presidential run, it was his cancellation, in 2010, of a trans-Hudson rail tunnel that will have generational consequences not just for New Jersey but for the entire Northeast Corridor. And yet, even as he pulled the plug on the essential second Hudson tunnel, Christie was doubling down on trying to provide public support to complete a 2 million-square-foot mall in the Hackensack Meadowlands that had already lost over $1 billion in public pension funds and been pursued by three of his Democratic predecessors.

For years now, a two-million square-foot mall has been sitting in the Meadowlands and never opened, a kind of white-collar crime scene visible from space, but invisible to the locals at ground-level, because it has become just a part of the New …

