China’s Forest City to fight pollution with the power of a million plants

Author:     Nick Lavars
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     June 26, 2017
 Link: http://newatlas.com/china-forest-city-pollution/50211/"

If you want to see what the future will look like the U.S. is not the place to look. Try China or Switzerland. Here is the city of tomorrow, an urban center that works with nature’s meta-systems, instead of dismissing them, or trying to dominate them.

The Liuzhou Forest City will be built to the north of the existing city of Liuzhou
Credit: Stefano Boeri Architetti

The vision of Italian architect Stefano Boeri is starting to take shape around the world, with his so-called vertical forest towers going up in Switzerlandand Milan. Now the Chinese region of Liuzhou will also play home to some of his handiwork, with construction underway on a so-called Forest City that is hoped to soak up some of the country’s infamous air pollution.

Commissioned by …

China's Forest City to fight pollution with the power of a million plants

