China is selling more electric vehicles than the US—and it’s not even close

Author:     Michael J. Coren
Source:     Quartz
Publication Date:     May 03, 2017
 Link: https://qz.com/972897/china-is-selling-more-electric-vehicles-than-the-us-and-its-not-even-close/"

Once again let me say how strange it is to watch a nation, my nation, through willful ignorance, incompetence, and greed, surrender its place in the world. Be clear: I do not just mean militarily. That will be one of the last things to go, although the waste in the Defense budget is staggering. I mean its moral authority; it’s acknowledged integrity; it’s fairness; its scientific, medical, and business leadership. None of this has to happen; it is all the result of choices that place short term profit above wellbeing and long term success, and a population willing to settle for that. No where is this trend clearer than in solar and now electric vehicles. Let’s look at some data.

Chinese car show
Credit: EPA/Diego Azubell

The electric car has finally arrived—and most of them are racing off to China. China registered as many as 352,000 new electric vehicles (EV) in 2016, compared to only 159,000 cars registered in the US during the same time period (more than half of which were in California). (emphasis added)

While automotive analysts caution China’s numbers could be inflated due to subsidy cheating, even the lower estimates remain higher than the US. (Navigant Consulting puts China’s 2016 figure as low as 250,000, but expects new registrations will nearly double this year).

“It was inevitable that China’s EV adoption was going to pass the US mostly because we’re so resistant to EVs,” says Rebecca Lindland, an analyst at Kelley Blue Book. Lindland predicts many Chinese drivers’ first cars will be electric and younger generations may never own a gas-powered vehicle.

China is now …

Link to Full Article:  China is selling more electric vehicles than the US—and it’s not even close

  1. Tom Biel
    Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Good for them! It will help with their huge smog problem and they will bring the price of the technology down. They need to make small electric pick-up trucks like the Japanese pick-ups in the ’70s.

  2. sam crespi
    Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I agree with Mr. Biel. That said, I hear the US economy has added jobs. Haven’t yet heard about what sector and if the wages are synced with the rising cost of healthcare, affordable housing and food.

