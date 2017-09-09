China sees new world order with oil benchmark backed by gold

DENPASAR, INDONESIA — China is expected shortly to launch a crude oil futures contract priced in yuan and convertible into gold in what analysts say could be a game-changer for the industry.
China’s move will allow exporters such as Russia and Iran to circumvent U.S. sanctions by trading in yuan. To further entice trade, China says the yuan will be fully convertible into gold on exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
“The rules of the global oil game may begin …
Indeed, profound. As usual the U,S. media ignores anything of actual importance because to do otherwise would interrupt bread & circus matrix unreality. This shift was almost inevitable. It is ironic that it takes a bunch of capitalistic communists to break the global petrodollar extortion scam we have had going for so many years.
Good find, Stephan.