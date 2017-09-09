China sees new world order with oil benchmark backed by gold

Author:     DAMON EVANS
Source:     Nikkei Asian Review
Publication Date:     September 1, 2017 8:56 pm JST
 Link: https://asia.nikkei.com/Markets/Commodities/China-sees-new-world-order-with-oil-benchmark-backed-by-gold"

This is a very big deal that is happening with little or no awareness by the vast majority of Americans. All sorts of benefits accrue to the U.S. because the dollar is the world’s reference currency. If China breaks that lock, and creates a international oil market denominated by the Yuan the implications will be profound. Here is a good presentation of what is happening.

Yuan-denominated gold futures have been traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange since April 2016 as part of the country’s effort to reduce the pricing power of the U.S. dollar.
Credit: Imaginechina/AP

DENPASAR, INDONESIA — China is expected shortly to launch a crude oil futures contract priced in yuan and convertible into gold in what analysts say could be a game-changer for the industry.

The contract could become the most important Asia-based crude oil benchmark, given that China is the world’s biggest oil importer. Crude oil is usually priced in relation to Brent or West Texas Intermediate futures, both denominated in U.S. dollars.

China’s move will allow exporters such as Russia and Iran to circumvent U.S. sanctions by trading in yuan. To further entice trade, China says the yuan will be fully convertible into gold on exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

“The rules of the global oil game may begin …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 5:28 am

    Indeed, profound. As usual the U,S. media ignores anything of actual importance because to do otherwise would interrupt bread & circus matrix unreality. This shift was almost inevitable. It is ironic that it takes a bunch of capitalistic communists to break the global petrodollar extortion scam we have had going for so many years.

    Reply
  2. Mark R
    Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 5:30 am

    Good find, Stephan.

    Reply

