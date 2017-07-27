China is making Iran a hub in its global infrastructure project
Source: AXIOS
Publication Date: 26 July 2017
Link: https://www.axios.com/china-is-making-iran-a-hub-in-its-global-infrastructure-project-2465396847.html"
Historians, in my opinion, are going to describe the Trump Administration as notable for the collapse of American leadership. We are being so badly outplayed by the Chinese, for instance, that I am amazed it is creating so little discussion in the media. Here, in this report, you see the Chinese government planning decades ahead while the Trump administration is fondling the Christofascists for immediate gratification.
I think it is pretty clear at this point that China is becoming the world’s leader nation. As you read this story just think about its implications in nations across the world. Note particularly the place of Iran in China’s plans.
China is building and upgrading railroads in the west and east of Iran, making the Persian Gulf nation the centerpiece of an enormous transportation-and-energy latticework connecting much of the global economy, per the NYT.
Why this is a big deal: In the same way that Britain ruled its 19th century empire through a far-flung navy, and the U.S. has done so through its trade deals and its own big naval ships, Beijing is preparing for the day years from now when it may be the premier global power. Its vehicle is an infrastructural Pax Sinica, what it calls “One Belt, One Road.”