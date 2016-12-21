Why China Is Dominating the Solar Industry

Author:     John Fialka
Source:     Scientific America/Climate Watch
Publication Date:     December 19, 2016
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-china-is-dominating-the-solar-industry/"

China whose government is not a captive to corporate carbon energy in the way the U.S. is has taken the lead in solar and as a result China now dominates the technology and manufacture of solar. It is creating and will continue to create millions of jobs, and produce trillions of dollars for their economy as the reality of climate change becomes ever more evident. Jobs and money that will not be coming to America. We in the U.S. with the Trump administration coming to power seem oriented in the opposite direction to our peril and shame. It is a story of poor judgment, and what happens to a society that has only one social priority: short term corporate profit. Here’s the story.

Chinese solar panels
Credit: Marufish/ Flickr

Between 2008 and 2013, China’s fledgling solar-electric panel industry dropped world prices by 80 percent, a stunning achievement in a fiercely competitive high-tech market. China had leapfrogged from nursing a tiny, rural-oriented solar program in the 1990s to become the globe’s leader in what may soon be the world’s largest renewable energy source.

“They fundamentally changed the economics of solar all over the world,” said Amit Ronen, director of the Solar Institute of George Washington University, one of many scholars following the intense competition in the emerging $100 billion industry that supports the world’s growing solar energy demands.

China’s move eclipsed the leadership of the U.S. solar industry, which invented the technology, still holds many of the world’s patents and led the industry for more than three decades. Just how China accomplished that and why it did is still a matter of concern and …

Link to Full Article:  Why China Is Dominating the Solar Industry

