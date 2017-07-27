China Is Adding Solar Power at a Record Pace

Source:     Bloomberg News
Publication Date:     July 19, 2017, 12:21 AM PDT
 Link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-07-19/china-adds-about-24gw-of-solar-capacity-in-first-half-official"

While the United States is in the process under the Trump administration of destroying its civil rights leadership and committing to continued support for carbon energy China is moving in the opposite direction and is now the world’s leader on the advancement of solar. It is China not the United States that is creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and trillions of dollars of business. Here is the latest.

China is building 27 large solar installations in the image of its iconic pandas.

China, the world’s biggest investor in clean energy, is on pace to install record amounts of new solar this year after adding 24 gigawatts of capacity in the first half amid a push by policy makers to locate electricity production near the point where it’s used.

Distributed solar-power projects — the kind of solar found on industrial buildings, malls and schools — accounted for almost a third of the new installations in the period, or 7 gigawatts, Xing Yiteng, deputy section chief in the new energy division at the National Energy Administration, said Wednesday at a conference in Beijing.

Should China maintain the first half’s torrid pace of installations, the country would easily surpass the roughly 30 gigawatts of new solar capacity it added in 2016. The continued expansion also extends China’s lead as the largest …

