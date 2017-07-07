Children of the Opioid Epidemic Are Flooding Foster Homes. America Is Turning a Blind Eye.

Author:     JULIA LURIE
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     JULY/AUGUST 2017 ISSUE
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/07/children-ohio-opioid-epidemic/"

I have recently written a research paper on the opioid epidemic, and will publish it in SR when it comes out in Explore. However this is the takeaway: 20.5 million Americans 12 or older had a substance-use disorder. In 2015 the population of the U.S. was 320 million; that’s 6% of the population. It always helps to have a sense of scale, so consider this: that’s more than all the Mormons, Orthodox Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, and Hindus in the United States collectively.

The opioid crisis we now face, was created by the illness profit system before our eyes within the working lifetime of a single physician, and it has all been entirely legal.

Credit: Mother Jones

Long before the social workers showed up in his living room this March, Matt McLaughlin, a 16-year-old with diabetes, had taken to a wearying evening routine: trying to scrounge up enough spare change for food while his mom, Kelly, went to a neighbor’s house to use heroin. On a good night, the bookish high school junior would walk through his neighborhood in Andover, Ohio, a Rust Belt town surrounded by fields and trailer parks, to pick up frozen pizza from the Family Dollar. On a bad night, he’d play video games to distract himself from his grumbling stomach and dipping blood sugar, and wait for Kelly to return with glazed eyes.

It wasn’t always this way. When Matt was little, Kelly was a Head Start caseworker who patiently taught parents how to manage their autistic children. She loved hosting potlucks with friends and playing Barbie with Matt’s …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Children of the Opioid Epidemic Are Flooding Foster Homes. America Is Turning a Blind Eye.

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com