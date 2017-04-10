CEOs Now Make 300 Times More Than Their Workers. This City Is Putting a Stop to That

Author:     Chuck Collins
Source:     Yes! Magazine
Publication Date:     Apr 07, 2017
 Link: http://www.yesmagazine.org/new-economy/ceos-now-make-300-times-more-than-their-workers-this-city-is-putting-a-stop-to-that-20170407"

Here is some excellent news that I hope will become a trend. I think there is a good chance that at least in the Blue value states this may happen. Citizen action is the key to see it implemented. Go to work.

Credit: Yes!

With national policy likely to compound the income and wealth gap in the coming years, states and localities are fighting back.

Across the country, local jurisdictions aren’t waiting for federal action or corporate governance reforms to close the wage gap. In December, for example, the city of Portland, Oregon, passed an ordinance to raise the business tax on companies with CEOs who earn more than 100 times the median pay of their workers. Portland officials said the ordinance is the first of its kind in the country. And now, more cities and states are poised to follow suit.

“The huge divide in income and wealth has real-world implications,” Steve Novick wrote last October in Inequality.org. Novick sponsored the ordinance when he was on the Portland City Council. “Too many Americans cannot get a leg up,” he wrote. “Income inequality undermines the American dream.”

Portland city government projects the …

Link to Full Article:  CEOs Now Make 300 Times More Than Their Workers. This City Is Putting a Stop to That

