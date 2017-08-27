In case of (dicamba) drift

Pesticide drift is a severely underreported problem in rural, agricultural communities. And now we’re in the middle of an epic summer of drift thanks to Monsanto’s new dicamba-resistant seed line, Xtend. Expanded planting of Xtend soy and cotton is leading to more spraying of the herbicide. As a result, farmers in Southern and Midwestern states are reporting extensive and debilitating crop damage from dicamba traveling from where it’s applied to nearby fields.
This is a crisis moment for many, but drift damage is not a new problem. For years, we at PAN have been been working with those impacted by drift — farmworkers, farmers and rual families who have experienced health harms or crop damage from drifting pesticides — and we’ve been pushing for preventative policies to protect these communities.
Now we have a new tool to offer in helping rural residents respond to drift incidents …
