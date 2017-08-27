In case of (dicamba) drift

America’s mono-culture industrial poison agriculture model is very profitable for a few companies but deadly for farmers and the life-forms that inhabit their land. Here is a report on a crisis you may well never have heard about.

Pesticide drift is a severely underreported problem in rural, agricultural communities. And now we’re in the middle of an epic summer of drift thanks to Monsanto’s new dicamba-resistant seed line, Xtend. Expanded planting of Xtend soy and cotton is leading to more spraying of the herbicide. As a result, farmers in Southern and Midwestern states are reporting extensive and debilitating crop damage from dicamba traveling from where it’s applied to nearby fields.

This is a crisis moment for many, but drift damage is not a new problem. For years, we at PAN have been been working with those impacted by drift — farmworkers, farmers and rual families who have experienced health harms or crop damage from drifting pesticides — and we’ve been pushing for preventative policies to protect these communities.

Now we have a new tool to offer in helping rural residents respond to drift incidents …

  1. Sylvia Muckerman
    Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    First, read Silent Spring by Rachel Carson. Then, eat organic. Finally, protest! We have a right to healthy food, clean water and breathable air.

