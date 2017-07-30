A Carbon-Free City Is Being Built from Scratch

DENVER — Can a city built from scratch be profitable to developers and enjoyable to residents as it tries to be carbon-free?
That is the question facing owners and planners of a mostly vacant, sunburned 400-acre plot of land near this city’s sprawling International Airport as they plan an energy system with vast differences from the typical suburban subdivision.
The city, called Peña Station Next, is located at the last stop of Denver’s newly completed rail line to its airport. It’s named after Federico Peña, a former mayor and lawyer whose adroit political maneuvering helped to site both the airport and the rail line at their present location over 30 years ago.
The political uproar over the airport has long since faded, but the new city forming near it is facing engineering and economic challenges. It’s a plan that has never been attempted before. …