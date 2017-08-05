Carbon Dioxide May Rob Crops Of Nutrition, Leaving Millions At Risk

Author:     COURTNEY COLUMBUS
Source:     npr
Publication Date:     August 2, 20172:30 PM ET
 Link: http://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2017/08/02/540650904/carbon-dioxide-may-rob-crops-of-nutrition-leaving-millions-at-risk"

The more scientists dig into climate change, the more consequences not even imagined a few years ago are proving to be major challenges. Here is one I would bet you have not heard about, and never imagined.

Indian female farmers sow paddy in a field during monsoon season near Allahabad on July 19, 2014. The monsoon rains, which usually hit India from June to September, are crucial for farmers whose crops feed hundreds of millions of people.
Credit: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP

Rising carbon dioxide levels could have an unexpected side effect on food crops: a decrease in key nutrients. And this could put more people at risk of malnutrition.

A 2014 study showed that higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are likely to put a dent in the protein, iron and zinc content of rice, wheat, peas and other food crops. Samuel Myers, an environmental health researcher at Harvard’s School of Public Health, was the lead author on that study.

This time, Myers and his colleagues wanted to quantify what those changes might mean for people around the world. To do this, they built a …

  1. Dan Page
    Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Something smells fishy here to me. Plants take in CO2 and release Oxygen. Not sure I can accept that a small increase in CO2 can directly harm plants too much. Not all studies are to be trusted.

