Carbon Dioxide May Rob Crops Of Nutrition, Leaving Millions At Risk

Rising carbon dioxide levels could have an unexpected side effect on food crops: a decrease in key nutrients. And this could put more people at risk of malnutrition.
A 2014 study showed that higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are likely to put a dent in the protein, iron and zinc content of rice, wheat, peas and other food crops. Samuel Myers, an environmental health researcher at Harvard’s School of Public Health, was the lead author on that study.
This time, Myers and his colleagues wanted to quantify what those changes might mean for people around the world. To do this, they built a …
Something smells fishy here to me. Plants take in CO2 and release Oxygen. Not sure I can accept that a small increase in CO2 can directly harm plants too much. Not all studies are to be trusted.