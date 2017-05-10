Cannabis reverses aging processes in the brain

Memory performance decreases with increasing age. Cannabis can reverse these ageing processes in the brain. (emphasis added)
This was shown in mice by scientists at the University of Bonn with their colleagues at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Israel). Old animals were able to regress to the state of two-month-old mice with a prolonged low-dose treatment with a cannabis active ingredient. This opens up new options, for instance, when it comes to treating dementia. The results are now presented in the journal Nature Medicine.
Like any other organ, our brain ages. As a result, cognitive ability also decreases with increasing age. This can be noticed, for instance, in that it becomes more difficult to learn new …
Interesting that these results were achieved with a low dosage – so low that it was non-intoxicating. Most prescription pain killers have a very obvious intoxicating effect, and are addictive, so for a simple plant extract to have a positive impact with such a low dose seems like a step in the right direction.