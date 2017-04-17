Canada takes action to legalize and strictly regulate cannabis

Source:     Government of Canada
Publication Date:     April 13, 2017
https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2017/04/canada_takes_actiontolegalizeandstrictlyregulatecannabis.html

America seems to have lost the knack of humane legislation predicated on making individual and social wellbeing the first priority.  All our Congress seems capable of today is serving its corporate masters with legislation based on profit advantage, or passing “values” legislation to serve some theocratic rightist obsession.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — The current approach to cannabis does not work. It has allowed criminals and organized crime to profit, while failing to keep cannabis out of the hands of Canadian youth. In many cases, it is easier for our kids to buy cannabis than cigarettes.

That is why the Government of Canada, after extensive consultation with law enforcement, health and safety experts, and the hard work of the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation, today introduced legislation to legalize, strictly regulate and restrict access to cannabis.

The proposed Cannabis Act would create a strict legal framework for controlling the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis in Canada. Following Royal Assent, the proposed legislation would allow adults to legally possess and use cannabis. This would mean that possession of small amounts of cannabis would no longer be a criminal offence and would prevent profits from going into the …

Link to Full Article:  Canada takes action to legalize and strictly regulate cannabis

  1. Mark R
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 4:25 am

    People should not have to beg any government for permission to use a plant. It is still tyranny…just a milder form. That said, at least in Canada you can without the cuffs getting whipped out.

