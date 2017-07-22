Why Canada Is Able to Do Things Better

Author:     JONATHAN KAY
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     JUL 17, 2017
Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/07/canada-america-taxes/533847/"

It’s not sexy, it doesn’t lead the news, it’s rarely discussed in Congressional hearings, but the collapse of American infrastructure, both physical things, and the social policies that create and oversees those physical things I see as a very big deal.

For much of the 20th century America led the world technologically, and in terms of infrastructure. Our bridges were a marvel, our railroads a system to be envied, you could drink the water right out of the tap anywhere, and on and on.

Let’s tell the truth; those days are gone. There are large parts of the U.S. that would be considered second or even third world today. Here’s the view from Canada.

Credit: Quora

When I was a young kid growing up in Montreal, our annual family trips to my grandparents’ Florida condo in the 1970s and ‘80s offered glimpses of a better life. Not just Bubbie and Zadie’s miniature, sun-bronzed world of Del Boca Vista, but the whole sprawling infrastructural colossus of Cold War America itself, with its famed interstate highway system and suburban sprawl. Many Canadians then saw themselves as America’s poor cousins, and our inferiority complex asserted itself the moment we got off the plane.

Decades later, the United States presents visitors from the north with a different impression. There hasn’t been a new major airport constructed in the United States since 1995. And the existing stock of terminals is badly in need of upgrades. Much of the surrounding road and rail infrastructure is in even worse shape (the trip from LaGuardia Airport to midtown Manhattan being particularly …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Why Canada Is Able to Do Things Better

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com