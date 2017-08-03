California looks to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045

Here is some excellent news. California is the sixth largest economy in the world and it is moving in the same direction as the rest of the developed world, just not the way the Trump administration is going.

I think that in 10 years the difference between the Red value states and the Blue value states will be particularly marked because of energy. The Christofascist plantation economies of the deep south are going to leave those societies further and further behind, more and more like second or third world countries.

California solar and wind power

“When it comes to our clean air and climate change, we are not backing down,” de León said on May 31, just before President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. “We are sending a clear message to the rest of the world that no president, no matter how desperately they try to ignore reality, can halt our progress.”

The bill, SB 100, would “set limits on California’s hydrocarbon consumption and aim to gradually increase renewable energy consumption in the coming decades,” according to Forbes.

“SB100 promises to reduce the impact of climate change by limiting fossil fuel use, in addition to creating productive new jobs in the renewable energy sector,” the Sierra Club wrote. “The passing of SB100 establishes California as a global leader in the environment, especially important as the federal government fails to commit to renewable energy.”

But …

