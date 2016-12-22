California Leads Country in Strongest Gun Laws

Author:     Michele Gorman
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     12/19/16 at 5:30 PM
Link: http://www.newsweek.com/california-ranks-number-one-strongest-gun-laws-533977"

There is no question, where gun laws are stricter there is less gun death. Here’s the data. Once again wellness oriented Blue value governance leads the way.

For the sixth time since 2010, California has the strongest gun laws of all 50 states, according to the most recent annual scorecard released by the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

The center, which tracks every state’s gun legislation, published its scorecard on December 16, just days from the end of a year that saw the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history—the June 12 Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando, Florida, that claimed 49 victims. And although they often aren’t publicized widely, shootings take place in neighborhoods and communities across the country on a daily basis.

Grading the States

Seven states received “A”-range grades, while 25 states earned F’s for weak gun laws in 2016. The center assigned the 18 other states scores ranging from B-plus to D-minus. Each year, legal experts within the organization evaluate every state’s gun laws, assign grades and compare those rankings with its most …

Link to Full Article:  California Leads Country in Strongest Gun Laws

