“Calculated misery”: how airlines profit from your miserable flying experience

Author:     Alex Abad-Santos
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Apr 15, 2017, 11:17am EDT
Link: http://www.vox.com/culture/2017/4/14/15275642/united-airlines-calculated-misery-dragging-man-off-plane"

This is, hands down, the best explanation I have ever read or heard as to why air travel, particularly on American carriers is such a miserable experience if you fly economy. We no longer fly on United if there is an option.

The smartest move the commercial airline industry ever made was to convince consumers to pay extra for what used to be the minimum. It’s even got a name: “calculated misery.”

“Calculated misery” sounds like a movie featuring a slow-boil revenge plot — one that involves social media and tears of frustration. Instead, it’s the concept that there’s money to be made by making an experience so awful that a customer will want to avoid it.

And not only is it sinister, it’s profitable — at least when it comes to air travel.

It’s common to pay extra for higher-quality products or services. And it’s natural to want to pay the lowest possible price for whatever you want or need to buy. That’s why many Americans are always looking for the best deal, regardless of what they’re shopping for.

That mindset allows airlines to use “calculated misery” to make their baseline …
1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  “Calculated misery”: how airlines profit from your miserable flying experience

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 4:41 am

    Good article. As we all know, the dinosaur hub and spoke model is a disaster. Lack of competition intensifies an already dismal model. Add to it the security theater of a humiliating and fake TSA screening program and you get the air travel control grid we have today. The first service that comes up with a decentralized point to point and speedy alternative form of travel is going to make billions of dollars and a lot of happier customers. That is if the transnational corps and FAA don’t get their greedy paws on it.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com