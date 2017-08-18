Business leaders rush to condemn Trump over Charlottesville while religious advisers turn a blind eye

Author:     NOOR AL-SIBAI
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     16 AUG 2017 AT 17:49 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/business-leaders-rush-to-condemn-trump-over-charlottesville-while-religious-advisers-turn-a-blind-eye/"

In the Christofascist world as this makes clear in their own words, race and power trump — I use the word deliberately — Jesus’ teachings.

As CEOs criticize President Donald Trump en masse for his response to the white supremacist violence at last weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally, religious leaders have held steady in their support for the president.

CEOs from Merck, Blackwater, General Electric and now Aetna have all withdrawn their support or outright condemned the president for failing to properly address the white supremacists who, at times, issued Nazi salutes in his name at the Charlottesville rally.

CNBC Now ✔ @CNBCnow
JUST IN: Aetna CEO says he is “ashamed of our President’s behavior and comments” after Charlottesville http://cnb.cx/2vEasnM
1:34 PM – Aug 16, 2017
39 39 Replies 337 337 Retweets 483 483 likes
Twitter Ads info and privacy

While captains of industry line up to criticize Trump, however, religious leaders have, at best, turned a blind eye to the bigotry the president fails to condemn.

16 Aug
Jack Jenkins ✔ @jackmjenkins
Replying to …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Business leaders rush to condemn Trump over Charlottesville while religious advisers turn a blind eye

Comments

  1. phsmith2012
    Friday, August 18, 2017 at 9:45 am

    As I’m growing accustomed to from Raw Story, this article is basically bogus. Leaving aside that my own church, (the LDS Church, or “Mormons”) early and roundly condemned White Supremacy in the past few days, Mr. al-Sibai had to interpret very ungenerously the comments he cited as evidence from two of the three “religious leaders” (yes, count them–he had an evidence base of three from which he generalized to an entire population!). If you actually listened to what these two said, you realize it doesn’t support the premise al-Sibai is trying to flog. Johnnie Moore isn’t saying whether he agrees or disagrees with what Trump said about Charlottesville (so we don’t actually know his thoughts on it; but if you read the other tweets on Moore’s profile, you will see that al-Sibai is egregiously mis-characterizing him); he’s saying he feels a responsibility to try to advise and contribute. For all al-Sibai knows, Moore could be working overtime to try to talk Trump down off the ledge. And as far as James Robinson’s prayer (actually an op-ed masquerading as a prayer), he seems to be saying what so many other folks religious and otherwise have been saying–we have to go beyond this destructive, partisan confrontation and start listening to each other. (What about the third, Jerry Falwell? Well he’s a piece of work anyway…)

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com