Business leaders rush to condemn Trump over Charlottesville while religious advisers turn a blind eye
As CEOs criticize President Donald Trump en masse for his response to the white supremacist violence at last weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally, religious leaders have held steady in their support for the president.
CEOs from Merck, Blackwater, General Electric and now Aetna have all withdrawn their support or outright condemned the president for failing to properly address the white supremacists who, at times, issued Nazi salutes in his name at the Charlottesville rally.
CNBC Now ✔ @CNBCnow
JUST IN: Aetna CEO says he is “ashamed of our President’s behavior and comments” after Charlottesville http://cnb.cx/2vEasnM
1:34 PM – Aug 16, 2017
While captains of industry line up to criticize Trump, however, religious leaders have, at best, turned a blind eye to the bigotry the president fails to condemn.
16 Aug
Jack Jenkins ✔ @jackmjenkins
As I’m growing accustomed to from Raw Story, this article is basically bogus. Leaving aside that my own church, (the LDS Church, or “Mormons”) early and roundly condemned White Supremacy in the past few days, Mr. al-Sibai had to interpret very ungenerously the comments he cited as evidence from two of the three “religious leaders” (yes, count them–he had an evidence base of three from which he generalized to an entire population!). If you actually listened to what these two said, you realize it doesn’t support the premise al-Sibai is trying to flog. Johnnie Moore isn’t saying whether he agrees or disagrees with what Trump said about Charlottesville (so we don’t actually know his thoughts on it; but if you read the other tweets on Moore’s profile, you will see that al-Sibai is egregiously mis-characterizing him); he’s saying he feels a responsibility to try to advise and contribute. For all al-Sibai knows, Moore could be working overtime to try to talk Trump down off the ledge. And as far as James Robinson’s prayer (actually an op-ed masquerading as a prayer), he seems to be saying what so many other folks religious and otherwise have been saying–we have to go beyond this destructive, partisan confrontation and start listening to each other. (What about the third, Jerry Falwell? Well he’s a piece of work anyway…)