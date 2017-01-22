Brutal Austerity Is Coming to a Statehouse Near You

Author:     Michael Arria
Source:     Alternet (U.S.)
Publication Date:     January 15, 2017
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/economy/beyond-trump-many-state-governments-have-proposed-massive-budget-cuts-will-impact-their-most"

I am growing particularly concerned about the states. Here are some of the reasons.

Maine Republican Governor Paul LePage
The incoming Trump administration understandably frightens liberals, but right-wing successes at a state level would have moved forward regardless of who won the election. Only four states currently have a Democratic governor and a Democratic state legislature. What’s more, bipartisan support for policies of austerity and neoliberalism have led to vast social spending cuts across the country regardless of political affiliation.

Here are five proposed budget cuts that should have progressives up in arms.

1. Maine’s Tea Party Governor Wants to Kick Thousand of People Off Medicaid and Block a Tax Increase for the State’s Richest Citizens: Maine’s Question 2 vote was hailed by many as one of election day’s only progressive victories. Maine voters approved a ballot initiative that would tax Maine residents making more than $200,000 an extra 3% a year and put the money toward the state’s education budget.…

Link to Full Article:  Brutal Austerity Is Coming to a Statehouse Near You

