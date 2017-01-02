Brownback wants to tap state investment fund for budget fix, GOP leader says

Gov. Sam Brownback wants to tap the state’s long-term investments as part of his budget fix, according to the majority leader of the Kansas Senate.
Brownback has been tight-lipped about how he plans to address the $930 million budget shortfall the state faces over the next 18 months. The governor will roll out a budget proposal during the second week of January when Kansas lawmakers officially begin their 2017 legislative session.
One source of money that the governor is eyeing is a long-term investment fund, according to Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park.
It’s one of several budget fixes being discussed.
Among the other possibilities:
▪ Selling off future proceeds from the tobacco settlement, money …