British spies were first to spot Trump team’s links with Russia

Author:     Luke Harding, Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Nick Hopkins
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 13 April 2017 09.39 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia"

It is becoming increasingly evident I think that the Trump campaign and the Russian intelligence services were in league to defeat Hillary Clinton. If the Republicans had even a shred of integrity as a party they would be mounting a major independent special prosecutor investigation which would result in a new election. I don’t think they have that shred so consequently I expect this to come to nothing of real substance. The American election was rigged by Russian interference, Trump organization complicity and James Comey’s letter in October just before the election. I think historians will mark this as the end of the American imperium.

Britain’s spy agencies played a crucial role in alerting their counterparts in Washington to contacts between members of Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives, the Guardian has been told.

GCHQ first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious “interactions” between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents, a source close to UK intelligence said. This intelligence was passed to the US as part of a routine exchange of information, they added.

Over the next six months, until summer 2016, a number of western agencies shared further information on contacts between Trump’s inner circle and Russians, sources said.

The European countries that passed on electronic intelligence – known as sigint – included Germany, Estonia and Poland. Australia, a member of the “Five Eyes” spying alliance that also includes the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, also relayed material, one source said.

Another source suggested the Dutch …

  1. skhovland
    Friday, April 14, 2017 at 7:45 am

    The US and GB have a long-standing deal whereby the Brits monitor US citizens and the US monitors British citizens. That way both of them can deny that they monitor their own people.

  2. skhovland
    Friday, April 14, 2017 at 8:26 am

    They found this information because they deliberately looked for it, so this also verifies Trump’s claim that he was spied on for political purposes during the campaign.

