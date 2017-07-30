Britain to ban sale of all diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040

Author:     Anushka Asthana and Matthew Taylor
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tuesday 25 July 2017 17.38 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jul/25/britain-to-ban-sale-of-all-diesel-and-petrol-cars-and-vans-from-2040

Britain is joining France, Norway, The Netherlands, Sweden, and other European nations as well as China and India in committing to noncarbon energy transportation. They will lead the world, their workers will have the jobs, the wealth the transition creates will finance their infrastructure.

Ministers believe poor air quality poses largest environmental risk to public health in UK.
Credit: Peter Macdiarmid

Britain is to ban all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health.

The commitment, which follows a similar pledge in France, is part of the government’s much-anticipated clean air plan, which has been at the heart of a protracted high court legal battle.

The government warned that the move, which will also take in hybrid vehicles, was needed because of the unnecessary and avoidable impact that poor air quality was having on people’s health. Ministers believe it poses the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, costing up to £2.7bn in lost productivity in one recent year.

Ministers have been urged to introduce charges for vehicles to enter a series of “clean air …

Link to Full Article:  Britain to ban sale of all diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040

