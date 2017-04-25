Brain scans highlight a hidden, “higher” state of consciousness

Author:     Michael Irving
Source:     New Atlas/University of Sussex (U.K.)
Publication Date:     April 20, 2017
Link: http://newatlas.com/brain-scan-higher-state-consciousness/49116/"

How does consciousness enter materiality, enter spacetime? We may be getting a little closer to an answer.

The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

These brain scan images show an increase in neural signal diversity under the influence of LSD, indicating a “higher” level of consciousness
Credit: Suresh Muthukumaraswamy

Reaching a higher state of consciousness is a concept you’re more likely to hear a spiritualist spout than a scientist, but now neuroscientists at the University of Sussex claim to have found the first evidence of just such a state. From wakefulness down to a deep coma, consciousness is on a sliding scale measured by the diversity of brain signals, and the researchers found that when under the influence of psychedelic drugs, that diversity jumps to new heights above the everyday baseline.

The research builds on data gathered about a year ago by a team at Imperial College London, which dosed up volunteers with psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin and ketamine, then scanned their brains with magnetoencephalographic (MEG) techniques to examine the effects. This new study …

