Blinded by the light: Solar farms are expected to outpace natural gas in the U.S.

Author:     Bobby Magill
Source:     Salon/Climate Central
Publication Date:     Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 04:35 PM PST
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2016/12/28/blinded-by-the-light-solar-farms-are-expected-to-outpace-natural-gas-in-the-u-s_partner/"

One piece of good news about the climate is that no matter what the Trumpian kleptocracy does or does not do about climate remediation, individuals, communities, and even some corporations are committed to moving out of the carbon era and as a result the price for non-carbon energy is dropping like Newton’s apple.  Here is the latest.

2016 is shaping up to be a milestone year for energy, and when the final accounting is done, one of the biggest winners is likely to be solar power.

For the first time, more electricity-generating capacity from solar power plants is expected to have been built in the U.S. than from natural gas and wind, U.S. Department of Energy data show.

Though the final tally won’t be in until March, enough new solar power plants were expected to be built in 2016 to total 9.5 gigawatts of solar power generating capacity, tripling the new solar capacity built in 2015. That’s enough to light up more than 1.8 million homes.

The solar farms built in 2016 were expected to exceed the 8 gigawatts of natural gas power generating capacity and the 6.8 gigawatts of wind power slated for construction this year. No new coal-fired power plants were planned in 2016.…

Blinded by the light: Solar farms are expected to outpace natural gas in the U.S.

