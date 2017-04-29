Black People Are Not All ‘Living in Hell’

Author:     Thomas B. Edsall
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     APRIL 27, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/27/opinion/black-people-are-not-all-living-in-hell.html"

This is real social outcome data, and it is telling us important things about race in the United States. But in my view it is also revealing something else as well: it is a step in the emerging Neo-feudalism Trend.  In this new epoch  money will trump race. It is inevitable given that a very large part of the world economy will be non-White in this century, and this story reflects the American version.

 

Contrary to Donald Trump’s indiscriminate portrayal of African-Americans as “living in hell,” the black upper middle class is ascending the economic ladder at a faster rate than its white counterpart.

Scholars have begun to focus their attention on this phenomenon. William Julius Wilson, a sociologist at Harvard and the author of “The Truly Disadvantaged,” is working on a book about upward social mobility among African-Americans. In an email, he wrote me:

One of the most significant changes in recent decades is the remarkable gains in income among more affluent blacks. When we adjust for inflation to 2014 dollars, the percentage of black Americans earning at least $75,000 more than doubled from 1970 to 2014, to 21 percent. Those making $100,000 or more almost quadrupled to 13 percent (in contrast white Americans saw a less striking increase, from 11 to 26 percent).

In an NBER paper issued in

