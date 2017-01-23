Bill introduced to remove US from United Nations

Author:     Andrew Plaskowsky
Source:     WMAZ - KARE II (Minneapolis)
Publication Date:     6:00 AM. CST January 22, 2017
 Link: http://www.kare11.com/news/bill-introduced-to-remove-us-from-united-nations/389836133"

It has taken virtually no time at all for the little Republican trolls to trot out their fantasies which they hope to make into law.. This story represents one example of what I mean.

According to SNOPES an identical “American Sovereignty Restoration Act,” intended to ‘terminate U.S. participation in the United Nations,’  has been introduced to the House of Representatives at the beginning of each Congress for the last twenty years since 1997. The 2017 and 2015 versions were sponsored by Rep. Rogers, the 2013 version by Rep. Paul Broun of Georgia, and the 1997 through 2011 versions were sponsored by Rep. Ron Paul of Texas (all Republicans).”

The difference this time is that we have both  Congressional Tea Party members and a President who have ‘American first” views that differ from past periods.

To see the full text of the bill, click here.

To find your state representatives and their contact information, click here.

Alabama Republican Representative Mike Rogers

A bill was introduced early January that calls for the removal of the United States from the United Nations.

According to the Congress website, H.R. 193 — known as the American Sovereignty Restoration Act — was introduced to the House on January 3 and referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

While its official title says it seeks to end membership in the U.N., there are several other key components of the bill which include: ending the 1947 agreement that the U.N. headquarters will be housed in the U.S., ending peacekeeping operations, removing diplomatic immunity, and ending participation in the World Health Organization.

Should the bill pass,  the act and its amendments will go into effect two years after it has been signed.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mike D. Rogers [R-AL] and is cosponsored by six others.…

  1. A
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 6:34 am

    Good riddance to the UN.

  2. Mark R
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 6:38 am

    We can be a shining light for the world without the UN money pit.

