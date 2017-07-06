Bernie Sanders: Why the Democratic Party Is an ‘Absolute Failure’ and More

I think Bernie Sanders is correct. He should have been the Democratic nominee and if he had been he would have been elected, and America would be on a completely different and life-affirming path. But the Democratic Party is almost as corrupt as the Republican Party, albeit more wellness oriented, and not quite as stupid, because the preponderance of Democrats still believe in facts, as do most Democratic Voters.

 

Last month more than 4,000 people gathered in Chicago for the People’s Summit. Independent senator, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders delivered the keynote speech. During his speech, he repeatedly criticized the Democratic Party, calling it an “absolute failure,” and blaming it for the election of President Trump. “I’m often asked by the media and others: How did it come about that Donald Trump, the most unpopular presidential candidate in the modern history of our country, won the election?” Sanders said. “And my answer is that Trump didn’t win the election; the Democratic Party lost the election. Let us be very, very clear: The current model and the current strategy of the Democratic Party is an absolute failure.”

  1. sam crespi
    Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 4:52 am

    Can’t help wondering if he’d been elected, how much he could have managed to do with the GOP in control of The Hill.

