Bernie Sanders: Why the Democratic Party Is an ‘Absolute Failure’ and More

Last month more than 4,000 people gathered in Chicago for the People’s Summit. Independent senator, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders delivered the keynote speech. During his speech, he repeatedly criticized the Democratic Party, calling it an “absolute failure,” and blaming it for the election of President Trump. “I’m often asked by the media and others: How did it come about that Donald Trump, the most unpopular presidential candidate in the modern history of our country, won the election?” Sanders said. “And my answer is that Trump didn’t win the election; the Democratic Party lost the election. Let us be very, very clear: The current model and the current strategy of the Democratic Party is an absolute failure.”
Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: Over 4,000 people gathered in Chicago in June for the three-day People’s Summit, organized …
Can’t help wondering if he’d been elected, how much he could have managed to do with the GOP in control of The Hill.