Berkeley Clean Technology Company Announces Breakthrough for LENR Power Devices

Low Energy Nuclear Reaction technology has always held the promise of being a gamechanger, but time and again promises have not become realities. But with this report, from a credible institution we may be seeing a new chapter begin.

Billouin IPR HHT LENR System

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA — Researchers at SRI International are reporting that they have successfully replicated “over unity” amounts of thermal energy (heat) for Brillouin Energy Corporation’s most advanced Isoperibolic (“IPB”) Hydrogen Hot Tube™ (HHT™) reactor test systems based on controlled low energy nuclear reactions (“LENR”). Researchers at SRI conducted a series of third-party tests of Brillouin Energy’s IPB HHT™ LENR reactor test systems from March to December 2016. Dr. Francis Tanzella, principal investigator and Manager of the Low Energy Nuclear Reactions Program, was assigned to SRI’s testing of Brillouin Energy’s LENR systems and conducted all of the third-party validation work.

In its Interim Progress Report, SRI summarizes its extensive testing of five identical Brillouin Energy metallic reactor cores, which produced the same over-unity controlled heat outputs, turning the reaction heat on and off repeatedly. “Brillouin Energy appears to have achieved its most groundbreaking test results to-date,” …

  1. Mark R
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Finally “over unity” emerging from the shadows. Hurray!

