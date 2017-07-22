A Beach Town’s Dilemma: Protect Homes or Save the Shore?

DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA —Kim and Marilyn Fletcher stood on the deck of their beachfront home watching waves crash onto the shore. They savored the view from behind a 22-foot-high sea wall, a common sight along this eroding stretch of coast.
The sandy beach in front of homes in this north San Diego County town is shrinking, and the high tide is edging closer.
Kim Fletcher, 89, witnessed the transformation. His maternal grandfather bought more than 10 acres of beachfront property in 1946. He built homes and sold lots. Fletcher visited his grandfather’s home two doors away. Dry sand was abundant.
“We had swing sets. We had trampolines. We had our Hobie Cats right out on the beach in front of the house,” he said, referring to beach catamarans. “Now you couldn’t do that. There’s not enough sand. If you did put it down there, every time …