A Beach Town’s Dilemma: Protect Homes or Save the Shore?

Author:     Anne C. Mulkern
Source:     Scientific American/Climate Wire
Publication Date:     July 21, 2017
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/a-beach-town-rsquo-s-dilemma-protect-homes-or-save-the-shore/"

The climate change deniers both in and out of government continue to babble on, their willful ignorance proudly on display.

For people who live in the real world, however, they are now being faced with some hard choices, as this report demonstrates. We are going to see more and more stories like this; the trend has taken off.

Del Mar Beach, California

DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA —Kim and Marilyn Fletcher stood on the deck of their beachfront home watching waves crash onto the shore. They savored the view from behind a 22-foot-high sea wall, a common sight along this eroding stretch of coast.

The sandy beach in front of homes in this north San Diego County town is shrinking, and the high tide is edging closer.

Kim Fletcher, 89, witnessed the transformation. His maternal grandfather bought more than 10 acres of beachfront property in 1946. He built homes and sold lots. Fletcher visited his grandfather’s home two doors away. Dry sand was abundant.

“We had swing sets. We had trampolines. We had our Hobie Cats right out on the beach in front of the house,” he said, referring to beach catamarans. “Now you couldn’t do that. There’s not enough sand. If you did put it down there, every time …

