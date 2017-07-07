The Battles Ahead: Meet the Biggest Opponents of Single-Payer

Author:     Michael Corcoran
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Wednesday, July 05, 2017
 Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/41155-the-battles-ahead-meet-the-biggest-opponents-of-single-payer"

I think this is an early data point in a trend with a good outcome. On the basis of data, as all SR readers know, single payer, not for profit, social structures like Medicare — single payer health care — will radically transform America in a highly positive way; and it will be much cheaper.

Now is the leverage point. If you can do anything to lean towards single payer, by word, choice, or thought please do so.

Health care activists gather outside Trump Tower to “declare healthcare a human right,” January 13, 2017, in New York City.
Credit: Drew Angerer

It has become fashionable to write premature obituaries of the Senate bill to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, using hyperbolic and misleading language. The Senate bill, according to varying headlines, is “in peril,” on “life support” and “dead on arrival.” These stories should be of little comfort given that the exact same headlines were published prior to the House passing its version of the repeal. That bill was also reportedly “on the verge of collapse,” “in tatters,” “flailing” and even “dead.”

Such sentiment could give Americans a false sense of complacency. There is still a real danger that this contemptible bill, which according to the Congressional Budget Office

Link to Full Article:  The Battles Ahead: Meet the Biggest Opponents of Single-Payer

