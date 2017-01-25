Back in the USSR
Source: The Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 25 January 2017
Link: "
Sometime in the Spring of 1989 I was at the Writer’s Club in Moscow having lunch with a group of Russian journalists and I asked them. “How the hell do you work out what is real, and what is fake news, just propaganda? How do you know what you can publish, and what will get you in trouble?”
Their answers were a tale of learning self-censorship if you wanted to keep your job and, often, your apartment, and learning how to read between the lines. Often what was missing was as important as what was said, and you had to learn how to read that.”
I came away from that lunch thinking, “how would I react if that were to happen in America?” It seemed so improbable it was no more than an evil fantasy. Well, welcome to the USSA. Less than a week into the Trump administration what once seemed unbelievable is now reality, The next three stories give you some sense of the dimension of what is happening
The Republicans in Congress can’t get up off their knees long to stop this. For Congressional Republicans having power is more important than the well being of the country, citizens, who cares about them, and nothing is going to stop this but vigorous citizen activism. If you are not involved with something in your community you have become part of the problem. Sorry to be it that baldly, but that’s the truth.
Several days ago at the supermarket, I ran into an old friend, and the conversation turned to politics. When mulling over our conversation later in the day, I was horrified to realize that not only did we speak in whispers, but I was constantly on guard to make sure no one was listening! It felt like I was living in North Korea.
I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s. I was always, for some unknown reason, interested in news from the world at large as some are by sports. As a teenager I subscribed to “Soviet Life” for a while until my father found out and demanded that I stop as he was afraid people would think we were communists. I listened to Radio Moscow among many others on shortwave. And I read about how soviet citizens had to interpret the “news” and use other methods of spreading news. Apparently no intelligent person really took any of it at face value.
Since the election I have been telling friends the very thing you just said. The only saving grace is that it could encourage us to become more awake/aware of the reality behind the superficial display. After all we have been lied to frequently by the powers that be just not so outrageously as now.
One of the principal techniques of propaganda is to packages a little bit of truth with a bunch of lies. The little bit of truth makes the lies seem more credible.
For one recent example, any assertion (a logical fallacy) that the Russians hacked the election is pure propaganda because no hard evidence has been presented to support it. Even if they hacked the DNC, which has not been proven, that does not constitute proof that they hacked the election as a whole. Hacking leaves a trail.
I think that at this point a lot of us assume that the government lies about anything when it suits them. In other words, the system is in the hands of the psychopaths.