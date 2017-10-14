Astronomers find half of the missing matter in the universe

It is one of cosmology’s more perplexing problems: that up to 90% of the ordinary matter in the universe appears to have gone missing.
Now astronomers have detected about half of this missing content for the first time, in a discovery that could resolve a long-standing paradox.
The conundrum first arose from measurements of radiation left over from the Big Bang, which allowed scientists to calculate how much matter there is in the universe and what form it takes. This showed that about 5% of the mass in the universe comes in the form of ordinary matter, with the rest being accounted for by dark matter and dark …