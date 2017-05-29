Astonishing discovery about sleep stuns scientists

Here is the latest research on brain activity and sleep. It is telling us something very important about the importance of sleep. I hope you listen to it.

Scientists have just made a huge finding about sleep that suggests the way you’re sleeping is potentially causing great damage to your brain. Researchers at Marche Polytechnic University in Italy found that a lack of sleep can cause parts of the brain synapses to be “eaten” by other brain cells, meaning your brain is basically eating itself if you aren’t getting enough sleep.

Astrocytes essentially are cells in the brain that clean out other cells, and the scientists who studied the brains of mice found these cells were much more active when the mice didn’t get enough sleep.

Scientists have long known the importance of sleep, warning the public that chronic sleep deprivation increases plaques in the brain that may cause Alzheimer’s, according to one study.

“We show for the first time that portions of synapses are literally eaten by astrocytes because of sleep loss,” Michele Bellesi, the main researchers …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Monday, May 29, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Maybe Trump’s lack of sleep is what is wrong with him; from what I’ve heard, he only sleeps 3-4 hours a night.

