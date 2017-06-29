Arkansas Tries To Stop An Epidemic Of Herbicide Damage

Author:     Dan Charles
Source:     npr
Publication Date:     June 23, 20176:09 PM ET
 Link: http://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2017/06/23/534117683/arkansas-tries-to-stop-an-epidemic-of-herbicide-damage"

Yet another Monsanto horror show. One can only wonder what it will take to get America’s farmers to reconsider chemical mono-culture industrial agriculture, and consider a life-affirming approach that emphasizes the health of the soil, plants, and the farmers and their families.

Soybean leaves showing evidence of damage from dicamba. Thousands of acres of soybean fields have shown this kind of damage this spring.
Credit: the University of Arkansas

Arkansas’s pesticide regulators have stepped into the middle of an epic battle between weeds and chemicals, which has now morphed into a battle between farmers. Hundreds of farmers say their crops have been damaged by a weedkiller that was sprayed on neighboring fields. Today, the Arkansas Plant Board voted to impose an unprecedented ban on that chemical.

“It’s fracturing the agricultural community. You either have to choose to be on the side of using the product, or on the side of being damaged by the product,” says David Hundley, who manages grain production for Ozark Mountain Poultry in Bay, Arkansas.

The tension — which even led to a farmer’s murder — is over a weedkiller called dicamba. The chemical only became a practical …

