An Apolitical Profession Wakes Up: Trauma Surgeons Speak out About Gun Violence

Author:     Amanda Marcotte
Source:     Alternet/Salon
Publication Date:     April 24, 2017
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/trauma-surgeons-speak-out-about-gun-violence"

I haven’t done a story on the the gun death trend in a while, although that doesn’t mean that  92 people aren’t still dying by gun fire every day.  This has become such a crisis in medicine that normally apolitical trauma surgeons as a group crying out in alarm.

Will anyone hear them? No one in the Trump administration I suspect. Nor anyone within the NRA community either. Thirty three thousand Americans a year dying by gunfire seems to be o.k. with the majority.

There are a lot of voices in the national discourse about gun violence — victims, politicians, activists, lobbyists, gun owners, pundits, law enforcement — but rarely does the public hear from the very people who deal directly with the fallout from gun violence on a daily basis: Trauma surgeons. These are the professionals who see the reality behind the cold statistics of injuries and death from firearms. For various reasons, their views and experiences are rarely heard.

There’s a small but growing movement in the world of trauma surgery to change that. The increased attention to the topic of gun control in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting, and the way the Black Lives Matter movement has drawn attention to the intersection of race and violence, have contributed to an atmosphere where trauma surgeons, some of whom see gunshot victims on a daily basis, feel compelled to speak …

