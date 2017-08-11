Anti-environment right shifts tactics: From climate-change denial to censorship and intimidation

Author:     AMANDA MARCOTTE
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     THURSDAY, AUG 10, 2017 01:58 AM PDT
 http://www.salon.com/2017/08/10/anti-environment-right-shifts-tactics-from-climate-change-denial-to-censorship-and-intimidation/

Because the madness of Donald Trump is sucking up all the media’s attention all sorts of things are going uncovered. I wish I had a staff and more funding to cover what is happening because things are taking place that are going to diminish and degrade life in the United States for years if not generations.

One of the things that most concerns me is the growing Christofascist pushback against the evidence of science, particularly as it concerns climate change and women. The Christofascists are organizing a deliberate and concerted effort to hide evidence of climate change and the poor health outcomes of Christofascist policies, or to confabulate and and confuse what cannot be hidden. Here is one of the very few reports I have seen so far on how this trend is developing.

We are 200+ days into the dismantling of America, what do you think our society will be like 15,330 days from now when the 2020 elections occur.  If you are not working to block and oppose what is happening you are part of the problem.

James O’Keefe
Credit: Twitter

While much of the media obsesses over a pointless debate about whether “free speech” should protect an employee who abuses his co-workers with outrageous claims masquerading as “science” (the answer is no), there’s a serious assault on real science underway. Conservatives, including those in the Trump administration, are now trying to undermine the ability of scientists and activists to communicate ideas to the public. Climate change, unlike the supposed intellectual inferiority of women, is a genuine scientific finding with a strong consensus behind it. That’s likely why the right is increasingly looking to McCarthyite tactics to demonize and suppress information about it.

On Tuesday, Jane Mayer of The New Yorker reported that James O’Keefe, the notorious right-wing hoaxer who tries to pass off his disinformation campaigns as investigative journalism, may have been caught trying to run one of his scams on the …

Link to Full Article:  Anti-environment right shifts tactics: From climate-change denial to censorship and intimidation

