America’s Tap Water: Too Much Contamination, Not Enough Reporting, Study Finds

Author:     JACEY FORTIN
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     MAY 4, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/04/us/tapwater-drinking-water-study.html?mabReward=ACTM7&recp=3&action=click&pgtype=Homepage®ion=CColumn&module=Recommendation&src=rechp&WT.nav=RecEngine&_r=0"

I have been counseling my readers for years now to have your water tested; It is easy to do, and not expensive. The sad truth, as this report spells out, is that it is no longer prudent in America to just assume your water is safe. We have allowed our infrastructure to deteriorate to a point where what was once a given is now a dice roll.

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  America’s Tap Water: Too Much Contamination, Not Enough Reporting, Study Finds

Comments

  1. shovland
    Monday, May 8, 2017 at 6:39 am

    I’ve been drinking distilled water for quite awhile.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com