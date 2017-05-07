America’s ‘Miracle Machine’ is in desperate need of, well, a miracle

Author:     Eric S. Lander and Eric E. Schmidt
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     May 5 2017
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/americas-miracle-machine-is-in-desperate-need-of-well-a-miracle/2017/05/05/daafbe6a-30e7-11e7-9534-00e4656c22aa_story.html

Here you can see, from two people who live in the world of technological innovation, what I have been saying for several years, and what I find particularly alarming about the Trump Administration. For most of the 20th century American preeminence was based largely on the nation’s leadership in technological innovation.

But whenever the Republicans have been in power and have been the ones to make policy, science funding has suffered. Now with the immigration restrictions one of the main unintended consequences is that science oriented immigrants have stopped coming to the U.S.. To get a sense of what that means consider that 74% of the patents granted in the U.S. last year had at least one immigrant on the patent application, and immigrant entrepreneurs have, in the past, constituted one of the driving forces for innovation.

Because Republicans don’t like science, since it often contradicts the fantasies and myths that are so much a part of the Republican worldview, they have gutted research. There are implications, and this essay lays out the case very well.

A DNA double helix is seen in an artist’s illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute.
Credit: Handout/Reuters

For more than a half century, the United States has operated what might be called a “Miracle Machine.” Powered by federal investment in science and technology, the machine regularly churns out breathtaking advances.

The Miracle Machine has transformed the way we live and work, strengthened national defense and revolutionized medicine. It has birthed entire industries — organized around computers, biotechnology, energy and communications — creating millions of jobs. It’s the reason the United States is the global hub for the technologies of the future: self-driving cars, genome editing, artificial intelligence, cancer immunotherapy, quantum computers and more.

Our machine is the envy of the world. And yet, while other nations, such as China, are working furiously to develop their own Miracle Machines, we’ve been neglecting ours. Though historically a bipartisan priority, …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  America’s ‘Miracle Machine’ is in desperate need of, well, a miracle

Comments

  1. shovland
    Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    The idea that America is dependent on immigrants for bright ideas is stupid.

    In the tech world a lot of those immigrants comes from a country that has massive internal problems. If those people are so smart, why can’t they solve the problems of their homeland?

    Reply
  2. Mark
    Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I hate to point the finger of blame at anyone by way of solving a problem, because I don’t think it’s not useful. But biotech and other industries have been seeking off shore employees for years. All the while news reports tell Americans that our students math and Science scores some of the lowest in the industrialize world. But American grads w/those degrees can’t find work. So if the USA can’t fill the gap with a ready made educated work force in those disciplines/fields. The DoE and DoL have failed to keep up w/ 21st. Century employment needs. Instead of teaching kids to get intouch with their feelings and all the other useless crap, which will make feel good about them selves but they will still be flipping burgers at age 40 and dependent on the government because they were not thought Bacis subjects from day one if their Academic careers. The guest worker and H1B visa debate is a result of both govt and industry not working together. And least we forget the cheap labor, because all the Government entitlement programs that have enslaved American citizens because if high corp. tax rate that drivers companies offshore. Because DoE and DoL don’t have for sight. That’s my opinion anyway right or wrong. God, help us we do need a miracle.

    Reply

