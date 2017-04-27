How America’s Middle Class Compares to Europe’s

Author:     Feargus O'Sullivan
Source:     Citylab
Publication Date:     26 April 2017 | 1:17pn EDT
 Link: https://www.citylab.com/work/2017/04/euro-vs-american-middle-class/524193/

Here is some well done social outcome data that sheds factually light on what is happening with the middle class not only in the U.S., but in comparison with Europe. There are some surprises.

The reason I think the middle class is generally shrinking is because the transfer of power from nation states to corporate states.  Look at the change that has occurred since Citizens United was decided on January 21, 2010, and legalized political bribery. In a little over six years the American political process has been fundamentally transformed.

We are entering a period of Neo-feudalism. In Medieval terms there is going to be an economic nobility, perhaps 4-6 thousand, an aristocracy of about 3-400,000 thousand. A small professional class, lawyers, physicians, accountants, engineers, and a huge economic peasantry. The Trump tax memo released today is designed to augment this process. Under his plan Trump personally  would profit about $30 million.

American pundits and politicians love to contemplate the state of the American middle class, but we rarely get a sense of how it compares to the middle classes in other countries. A new report from the Pew Research Center sheds some light on this, revealing an American middle class that is notably smaller—but richer—than its equivalents across Western Europe.

Using data from Luxembourg’s Cross-National Data Center, the report paints a surprisingly complex picture of the progress of U.S. and EU middle-income earners from 1991 to 2010.

Yes, this swath of the American population has shrunk while lower and higher income tiers have grown. By contrast, Western Europe performance is decidedly mixed. The middle class is shrinking in Germany, Italy, and Spain—but growing in Ireland, the U.K., and the Netherlands.

First some qualifiers. The report has some necessary limitations: The only data available across all countries is on disposable income after …

Link to Full Article:  How America's Middle Class Compares to Europe's

